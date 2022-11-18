UN Condemns Killing Of Humanitarian Worker In Borno

The United Nations (UN) has condemned the killing of a humanitarian worker by an operational soldier at Damboa in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

In a statement, the UN Coordinator for Nigeria Matthias Schmale described the incident as “disturbing and sad”, saying the humanitarian is a staff of Médecins du Monde working in the community

“Yesterday’s killing of a staff member of the humanitarian non-governmental organization Médecins du Monde in Damboa, Borno State is deeply disturbing and sad. On behalf of the United Nations, I convey my heartfelt condolences

to the aid worker’s family and to her colleagues. I also wish a speedy recovery to a pilot working with the UN

“Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) who was injured in the deplorable attack by an apparently rogue soldier. All humanitarian staff working in north-east Nigeria deserve our fullest respect for their courage and commitment to stay and deliver life-saving assistance to people in need in often difficult and dangerous circumstances. Humanitarian workers must be protected.

“I laud the Government and the military’s efforts to speedily investigate yesterday’s incident and urge them to strengthen remedial measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

Earlier, the Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Operations Hadin Kai Maiduguri, Major Nantip Zhakom said the soldier “shot and killed a soldier and injured a co-pilot who is one of the UN helicopters”.

“The Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI regrets to inform the public of a sad occurrence at one of our military bases today. A soldier shot and killed a staff of one of the NGOs providing humanitarian support in the North East. The same soldier also killed another soldier and injured the co-pilot of one of the UN helicopters,” he said in a statement.

“Own troops on the ground immediately neutralized the errant personnel. The injured co-pilot has been stabilized while the corpses of the deceased have been moved to the 7 Division Hospital. A detailed investigation into the incident and subsequent remedial actions have commenced into the highly regrettable incident. Further details will be provided later”.

The said soldier is a special force (SF) who lost tempers and went after the crew members of the aircraft shortly after landing with some humanitarian workers in Damboa, first shot and injured the pilot who attempted to escape from the scene.

He thereafter turned to the humanitarian workers and fired at them.

The soldier reportedly stabbed the deceased aid worker severally with a knife until she gave up the ghost.