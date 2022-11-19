2023: PDP G5 Flags Off Campaigns In Rivers

Five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) known as the G5 on Saturday flagged off the party’s state-level campaigns in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Governor Nyesom Wike (Rivers) hosted his brother governors – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, the campaign venue.

The five governors donned black trousers, black hats, and white Etibor outfits synonymous with the Niger Delta zone. Members of the party also filled the stadium to the brim with PDP paraphernalia.

The G5 has been consistent in its demand that Benue-born Iyorchia Ayu step down as PDP national chairman for “fairness and justice”, saying northerners should be the party’s chair and presidential candidate.

Both Ayu and the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar (from Adamawa State) were conspicuously absent at the campaign flag-off.

The campaign was flagged off for PDP candidates in Rivers contesting the National Assembly, State Assembly and Governorship seats.

The symbolic handing over of party flags to the candidates was performed by the PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, who graced the event alongside the state’s chairman, Desmond Akawor; and former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

Arapaja, who presented the party’s flags to PDP governorship candidate, Siminialayi Fubara, said the party will give 100% support to all candidates from Rivers.