Again, Wike Accuses Ayu Of Corruption, Dares PDP Chair To File Lawsuit

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Saturday again alleged that the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu of pocketed funds realised by the party from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms for primaries in May.

Wike spoke at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium during the flag-off of the PDP state-level campaigns in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He challenged Ayu to head to court to if he is innocent.

“Ayu is corrupt. Rivers people are hurt. Ayu, you are fighting corruption, how do you fight corruption? I said you took N1bn. I told you, you took the money we realised from the primaries. Ayu sue me,” a furious Wike said.

“You cannot fight Rivers State and go free,” he added.

Wike had in October accused Ayu of similar offence but the Benue-born politician said there was nothing of such. Wike has also not provided any proof to back up his allegation.

‘Atiku Should Start Restructuring From PDP’

Wike further said he believes in the party but also believes in equity, fairness and justice.

He said the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar must start a government of inclusion and national unity from the party.

He said if Atiku believes in restructuring, devolution of power and that President Muhammadu Buhari appointed 17 northerners as heads of security chiefs, he should correct it from the party by asking Ayu to step down for a southerner.

The event was attended by Wike and other members of the PDP G5 – Governor Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu). Also, PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja; and former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose graced the occasion.

In his speech, Ortom insisted that it is only right for a southerner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2023.

The G5 has been consistent in its demand that Ayu step down as PDP national chairman for “fairness and justice”, saying northerners should be the party’s chair and presidential candidate.