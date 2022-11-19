Gunmen Kidnap Two Medical Doctors In Cross River

Two medical doctors have been kidnapped in Cross River State, the Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Calabar branch Dr. Felix Archibong has said.

While the police are yet to comment on the issue, he explained that the incident happened in the Akampa Local Government Area of the State.

The incident which is coming a few days after nine people were kidnapped in the same axis has left many in fear especially as the axis is the only exit and entry route to the state capital by land.

He called on security agencies as well as the state government to do all they can to rescue the victims as kidnapping them will have a negative impact on health care delivery.