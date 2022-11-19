Advertisement

Gunmen Kill Two Ebube Agu Operatives In Ebonyi, Police Launch Probe

Channels Television  
Updated November 19, 2022
Gunmen on Friday night killed two operatives two security operatives attached to the South-Eastern security outfit, Ebube Agu.

The Ebonyi State Police Command has since launched a probe to unravel the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Chris Anyanwu stated the in a telephone interview in Abakaliki on Saturday.

He said reports reaching the Command indicated that the two Ebube Agu personnel were murdered around 10pm on Friday in the Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state.

Anyanwu, however, disclosed that the Command has launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the killings and arrest those behind this heinous crime and get them prosecute.



