Advertisement

Incompetent People Holding Several Positions In Govt – Peter Obi

Channels Television  
Updated November 19, 2022
Mr Peter Obi spoke in Makurdi on November 1, 2022.
File photo of Mr Peter Obi

 

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi claims that unqualified persons are holding several government positions.

Obi said this on Saturday, noting that the development is creating problems for Nigeria in different forms.

“We are all aware of the problems and the issues confronting us. Bad leaders. Insecurity. Corruption. Mismanagement of the economy. Incompetent people holding positions at different levels of government. Abject poverty in the midst of plenty,” he tweeted on his handle.

“Ethno-religious crises. But all of these are mere symptoms. We see the manifestations, but the real problem is deep down. Every four years we attempt to treat the symptoms by electing the person who has convinced us that he is the solution to our woes. Then he disappoints us.”

READ ALSO: Wike Apologises To Oshiomhole For Supporting Obaseki’s Re-Election

But Nigerians have a chance to change that as far as the former Anambra State governor is concerned.

“Let it not happen in 2023,” he added. “We must seize the moment.”



More on Local

PHOTOS: Amaechi Bags Law Degree

Wike Challenges Niger Delta Govs To Account For 13% Oil Derivation Backlog Paid By Buhari

Alleged N544m Fraud: EFCC Set To Appeal Acquittal Of Babachir Lawal, Others

Matawalle Presents N188.87bn Budget Proposal To Zamfara Assembly For 2023

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV