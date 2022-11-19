Omo-Agege Accuses Okowa Of Betraying Southern Nigeria By Being Atiku’s Running Mate

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has accused the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, of betraying Southern Nigeria by accepting to be the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Omo-Agege said a southerner should succeed Katsina-born President Muhammadu Buhari after his eight-year tenure next May.

He spoke on Saturday in Warri during the flag-off of the APC governorship campaign in Delta.

Omo-Agege, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta, described as an “ill-fated adventure”, the ambition of Okowa to be Nigeria’s Vice-President in May 2023.

Omo-Agege said the two-term Delta State governor is a “replica of Judas Iscariot today” and “should step down immediately from the ticket of Atiku Abubakar”.

The campaign was attended by APC bigwigs including the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his wife, Oluremi; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole; amongst others.

Omo-Agege will face PDP governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori and other challengers in the 2023 governorship election in Delta.