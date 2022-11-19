PHOTOS: Amaechi Bags Law Degree

A former governor of Rivers State Rotimi Amaechi has bagged a law degree from one of the universities in the country.

The former Minister of Transportation shared photos of his convocation ceremony in a tweet on his verified handle on Saturday.

“Convocation ✅ Certified graduate of Law,” Amaechi captioned the photos of the convocation ceremony.

Convocation ✅ Certified graduate of Law pic.twitter.com/gdc8TrVkwz — Chibuike R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) November 19, 2022

While he did not indicate the school, Channels Television gathered that Amaechi was one of the 504 students at the Baze University, Abuja 9th convocation ceremony.