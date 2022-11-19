Advertisement

PHOTOS: Amaechi Bags Law Degree

Updated November 19, 2022
A former governor of Rivers State Rotimi Amaechi has bagged a law degree from one of the universities in the country. 

The former Minister of Transportation shared photos of his convocation ceremony in a tweet on his verified handle on Saturday.

“Convocation ✅ Certified graduate of Law,” Amaechi captioned the photos of the convocation ceremony.

While he did not indicate the school, Channels Television gathered that Amaechi was one of the 504 students at the Baze University, Abuja 9th convocation ceremony. 



