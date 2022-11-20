Air Force Neutralizes Bandits, Destroys Camps In Kaduna 

The Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch has neutralised several bandits during an air strike in Giwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

According to a statement by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the target of the strike was a major enclave south of Kidandan in Giwa LGA, confirmed as the hideout of a bandit Alhaji Ganai.

The bandit camp was struck and destroyed, while the bandit and several members of his gang were neutralized in the strike.

Similarly, the hideout of another notorious bandit, Ali Kawaje located in Birnin Gwari LGA was also targeted and destroyed, as well as those of bandits Musa Pajelo and Kachalla Bello.

Aruwan also confirmed the destruction of others bandits camps in Walawa area, Fadaman Kanauta, while several bandits were sighted and neutralized in locations 4km southwest of Alhaji Ishiaka, 6km northeast of Maguzawa, and 2km west of Yelwa.

In yet another air strike, several armed bandits were sighted and neutralized at Dankero, in Giwa LGA.

Other areas covered in Chikun include Gwagwada Forest, Kugosi, Godani, Twali, Gwagwada, Sarkin Pawa, Kabai, Kabusu Hills, Amara Hills, Sabon Gayan and Polewire, where an active location was engaged and destroyed about 4km south of Godani.

Furthermore, armed reconnaissance was carried out over Rima, Riyawa, Rumana, the Kaduna Airport area and adjoining locations in Igabi LGA.

Other areas covered by aerial patrols include Galadimawa, Kidandan, Dogon Dawa, Saulawa, Maidaro, Maganda, Goron Dutse, Sararai, Kushaka, Kuriga, Manini, Kuduru, Yelwa and Sabon Birni, spanning Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Igabi LGAs.

Reconnaissance reportedly continued along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, Buruku, Kurmin Dande, Damba, Ungwan Yako, Udawa, Gagafada, and Kamfanin Doka.

The aerial missions extended to the Kaduna-Abuja Road and Railway, including Jaka da Rabi, Olam Farms, Rijana, Katari and Jere. Normal human and vehicular activities were observed. The same was the case in Hanawanka, Kukoki, Kadaga, Durumi, Pongu Geri and Kundu.

According to the commissioner, fighter jets maintained a presence over Ungwan Madaki in Kamazou, Chikun LGA. Kutura, Iburu, Kajuru, Kachia and Kankomi were also covered.