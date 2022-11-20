Bamise: Lagos Govt Reiterates Commitment To Prosecution Of BRT Driver

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to diligent prosecution of Andrew Nice Ominikoron, the suspect in the murder of late Oluwabamishe Ayanwole.

Ominikoron, a BRT driver is being tried for allegedly raping and murdering Ayanwole, a 22-year-old fashion designer in February.

Empathizing with the deceased family in a statement by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice, T.K. Shitta-Bey, ahead of her first posthumous birthday, the Lagos State Government gave update on the case.

It stated that following the arrest by the Police on the 7th of March, 2022, a five-count charge, which includes the offences of Murder, Rape, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and Sexual Assault, was preferred against the Defendant and he has since been arraigned before Justice Sherifat Sonaike of the High Court of Lagos State on 22nd of March 2022.

In the proof of evidence, the State said it lined up nine (9) witnesses to testify with trial commencing on the 9th of May, 2022 and from the time of arraignment till date, the case has come up eleven (11) times.

The State said it has called seven (7) witnesses with thirteen (13) exhibits tendered. PW7 whose examination-in-chief was concluded on 31st day of October, 2022 is now being cross examined by defence counsel and the case stands adjourned till 5th of December, 2022 for continuation of trial, according to the state government.

In demonstration of the importance and priority given to the case, the state said The matter is being personally handled by the Honourable Attorney General & Commissioner for Justice, supported by the DPP and a team of lawyers from the office of the DPP.

The statement noted that the family of the deceased is represented by Mr. Adeshina Ogunlana or counsel from his chambers, while the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Lagos Branch, also sends a legal team to observe the proceedings.

It also noted that remarkable progress has been made in the matter and the State has demonstrated its readiness and determination to ensure the matter is prosecuted to its logical conclusion by ensuring that all its witnesses are available and ready to testify.

The state government assured the deceased family and members of the public assured that the trial of the Defendant is ongoing and that it will not relent in its effort to ensure that justice is speedily served in the case.