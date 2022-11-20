Ekiti Assembly Crisis: Falana Asks CP, Governor To Intervene

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Sunday asked the police authorities and Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji to intervene in the crisis rocking the state House of Assembly.

On Wednesday, security operatives sealed off the complex to forestall the breakdown of law and order. The incident happened a day after lawmakers elected a new Speaker, Gboyega Aribisogan.

There were suggestions from security officials that mayhem could be unleashed on the assembly after Aribisogan’s emergence as Speaker.

READ ALSO: Police Shut Ekiti Assembly Complex Over Security Threat

Fours days after the development, Falana issued a statement where he called on the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Moronkeji Adesina, to provide security for the state legislators to carry out their constitutional duties.

He commended the police boss for intervening in what would have resulted in a crisis following the election of the new Speaker. The senior lawyer believes that opening the assembly complex will enable the legislators to attend to matters of utmost importance.

“Even though the election of the new leaders of the House was adjudged fair and free the Ekiti State Police Command was reported to have sealed off the House of Assembly complex based on intelligence report that some disgruntled elements were planning to set it ablaze and attack the democratically elected leaders of the House,” Falana said.

“We call on the Police Chief to provide adequate security for the members of the House to discharge their constitutional duty of enacting laws for the State and attend to matters of urgent importance.

“We are compelled to advise the Chief Security Officer of Ekiti State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji to take charge and ensure the immediate restoration of law and order in the House of Assembly to enable him to present the 2022 Appropriation Bill of the state.”