Nine Die After Car Plunges Into Dam In Kano

Channels Television  
Updated November 20, 2022
A map of Kano state in northern Nigeria.-Kanooooo
A map of Kano, a state in north-west Nigeria.

 

Nine people drowned and three others were rescued when their overloaded car plunged into a dam in Kano, the fire service said on Sunday.

The accident occurred late on Saturday when the car’s tyre burst, forcing it to veer off road and plunge into Fada Dam, 60 kilometres (37 miles) outside Kano, said Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi, Kano fire service spokesman.

“Nine bodies were recovered and conveyed to Gwarzo General Hospital where doctors confirmed them dead,” he said in a statement.

He said three other passengers were rescued with the help of local fishermen.

He added that the passengers were heading to neighbouring Katsina state when the accident happened.

Accidents are frequent on Nigeria’s poorly maintained roads due largely to speeding and disregard of traffic rules.



