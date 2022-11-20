NMA Confirms Kidnap Of Two Medical Doctors In Cross River

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has confirmed the kidnap of two of its members in Akampa Local Government Area of Cross River State.

This was confirmed by the Chairman of the Calabar branch of the NMA, Dr Felix Archibong, in a statement on Saturday.

The incident which is coming few days after nine people were kidnapped in same axis has left many in fear especially as the axis is the only exit and entry route to the state capital by land.

READ ALSO: Police Kill Two Suspected IPOB Members, Recover Rifle In Enugu

Archibong called on security agencies as well as the state government to do all they can to rescue the victims as their kidnapping will have a negative impact in the healthcare delivery, knowing that their lives are at risk.

Reacting to the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Sule Balarabe, explained that officers of the police force have been deployed to Akamkpa Forest to secure the release of the Kidnapped Doctors.