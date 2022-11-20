Portugal Game Shows Nigeria Doesn’t Deserve To Be In Qatar – Amokachi

Former Super Eagles forward Daniel Amokachi says Thursday’s friendly match where the Super Eagles lost 4-0 to Portugal is enough proof the team doesn’t deserve a place in the FIFA World Cup which starts today in Qatar.

He blamed the Super Eagles woes on appointment of wrong coaches as well as calling up wrong players into the team.

“When you look at the Portugal game, that tells you that we don’t even deserve to be there (World Cup). There are one two three different angles that you have to look at it, bringing in the right coach, bringing in the right players and get the right environment to play at.

“We always bring the wrong coaches to handle country like Nigeria; we always bring the wrong players,” Amokachi said during a Channels Television broadcast on Sunday.

He admitted to being one of those who said former coach Gernot Rohr wasn’t good enough for the Eagles but said he was dismissed at the wrong time. He added that even though Austin Eguavoen who replaced Rohr had a good run but because he was a local coach, he was not given freehand to run the team by the federation officials.

Though not satisfied with the current performance of the team, Amokachi said it’s too early to allow the current coach go, saying that he should be provided with help wherever he needs it.

He advocated that the coaches look inwards and pick local talents for the team, saying that it is a philosophy that has worked for the team on multiple occasions.

The two-time World Cup attendee also said that African teams need to develop a brand of football unique to the continent to be successful at the World Cup.