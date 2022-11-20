World Cup 2022: Players To Watch Out For In Qatar

The FIFA World Cup remains the biggest football competition in the world and special players have always played huge roles in deciding who wins the coveted trophy on each occasion.

Pele, Maradona, Bebeto, Ronaldo De Lima, Zinedine Zidane, Fabio Cannavaro, and Andres Iniesta to name a few have risen up to the occasion to help their teams become world champions.

As the competition begins in the Middle East, here is a list of some players who could take the spotlight and lift their teams:

Lionel Messi – Argentina

Messi does not need an introduction to anyone who has followed global football in the last 15 years. He has remained one of the best in the game, winning seven Ballon d’Or awards so far including other individual awards. Leading two-time champions Argentina, the former Barcelona man came closest to winning the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 only to be stopped by Germany in the final.

The Argentina captain has been in scintillating for Paris Saint-Germain so far this season. With 12 goals and 14 assists for his club, Messi is in the mood to go one spot better than in 2014 with his national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal

Ronaldo is the only player who has kept pace with Messi in terms of performance within the last two decades and has always come through for Portugal.

Though not in the best of moments at Manchester United, the Portugal skipper is the last player anyone can write off, as he still holds the record for most goals (117) scored for a national team by a player.

His charisma and leadership propelled Portugal to their major international trophy in 2016 when they defeated France to win the Euros. He is still much around and fit to replicate the success with his teammates in Qatar.

Neymar Junior – Brazil

The PSG star is an important player for the five-time world champions, scoring 75 goals in 121 appearances since 2010 to become the second top scorer only behind the legendary Pele for the Selecao.

Brazil’s progression at the World Cup on home soil in 2014 was halted by an embarrassing 7-1 semi-final defeat to Germany following an injury to the former Barcelona man in the quarter-final.

With his form this season at PSG, Brazil will be hoping that Neymar stays fit to boost their chances of once again lifting the trophy they last won in 2002.

Kylian Mbappe – France

Mbappe was instrumental as France lifted the World Cup for the second time in Russia in 2018, scoring four goals including one in the final against Croatia.

Alongside Messi and Neymar in PSG this season, Mbappe is once again in hot form and if he carries it to the World Cup, he will no doubt be among the most feared attackers in Qatar.

Thomas Muller – Germany

33-year-old Muller has appeared in three World Cups and has scored 10 goals which put him at number 8 among all-time scorers in the competition. Muller is one of the top scorers in this competition and with that reputation, he is one to watch out for in the German team in what is likely his last World Cup.

Harry Kane – England

Kane was the top scorer in Russia in 2018 with six goals as England went all the way to the semi-final only to be stopped by Croatia. With 12 goals and three assists so far for Tottenham this season, Kane is no doubt in the mood to replicate his exploits 4 years ago and possibly do better.

Luka Modric – Croatia

Modric’s performance as Croatia reached a World Cup final for the first time earned him the Golden Ball as the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. At 37, he remains one of the best performers for a Real Madrid team that lifted the Champions League once again last season. Croatia will definitely be looking up to him as they hope to better the achievement of Russia in Qatar.