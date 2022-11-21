Security Operatives Rescue 76 Kidnapped Passengers In Kaduna

A combined team of police and military operatives have rescued 76 persons who were kidnapped by bandits along the Zaria- Funtua Road in Kaduna State.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

He said the passengers were kidnapped by bandits who blocked a section of Funtua-Zaria Road at Gulbala area of Giwa Local Government Area on November 18.

The Police Public Relations Officer explained that following the incident, a combined team of Police and military personnel launched an immediate search and rescue operation into the adjourning forest.

According to him, the bandits were encountered and subdued by the superior firepower of the security operatives, thereby forcing them to escape.

However, thorough combing of the forest for over several hours by the crack operatives led to the rescue of 76 kidnapped victims t comprising male and females of different ages.

He stated further that preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were travelling from Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State en-route to different destinations when they were intercepted by the bandits.