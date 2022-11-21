Tinubu Competent To Get Nigeria Out Of Economic Rot – APC Member

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olumide Ajiboye says the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is the most competent candidate to get Nigeria out of its current economic rot.

Ajiboye, who is a member of the Media & Publicity Committee of the Tinubu-Shettima Grassroots Campaign Council spoke on Monday as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

The APC member was responding to a report released last week by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that 130 million Nigerians are poor, representing 63 per cent of the nation’s population.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Opposition parties have since flayed the APC government of President Muhammadu Buhari for sinking Nigerians deeper into poverty, contrary to its campaign promise in 2015 that the party will uplift 100 million Nigerians from poverty.

However, Ajiboye on Monday said Tinubu has what it takes to bring Nigeria out of its economic rot.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Accuses Atiku Of Fighting Obasanjo While Serving As VP

“Our candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the experience with the economy of Lagos State, which is still the largest economy in Nigeria, and by extension, this is why I feel perhaps he is the most competent candidate to get us out of this rot,” he said.

The APC member slammed the PDP, saying the party was in power for 16 years between 1999 and 2015 but “steadily declined the fortunes of Nigeria which made Nigerians vote in the APC in 2015”.

Ajiboye urged Nigerians not to concentrate too much on “distractions” but should focus on issues to salvage Nigeria.

“The issues are not just poverty, we have insecurity, we have unemployment, we have our universities that have been closed, we have debts, we have multiple challenges and these are what our candidates have been addressing,” he said.

Tinubu’s major challengers include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party’s Peter Obi in a contest described as a three-horse race.