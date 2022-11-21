CHANNELS TELEVISION
World Cup 2022: Day 2 In Photos
Channels Television
Updated November 21, 2022
Fireworks explode around a giant replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)
England vs Iran
A general view shows England and Iran players listening to their national anthems during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
England’s midfielder #22 Jude Bellingham (C) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
England’s midfielder #22 Jude Bellingham (unseen) scores the opening goal past Iran’s goalkeeper #24 Hossein Hosseini during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Iran’s goalkeeper #24 Hossein Hosseini dives to stop the ball after England’s forward #17 Bukayo Saka scored his team’s second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)
England’s forward #17 Bukayo Saka (R) celebrates after he scored during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Fadel Senna / AFP)
England’s forward #09 Harry Kane (L) and Iran’s defender #08 Morteza Pouraliganji collide during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
England’s forward #09 Harry Kane (L) receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Iran’s goalkeeper #24 Hossein Hosseini dives to stop the ball after England’s forward #10 Raheem Sterling scored his team’s third goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
England’s forward #10 Raheem Sterling (L) celebrates with forward #09 Harry Kane after scoring his team’s third goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
England’s midfielder #19 Mason Mount (L) heads the ball past Iran’s midfielder #11 Vahid Amiri during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Iran’s forward #09 Mehdi Taremi (C) scores past England’s goalkeeper #01 Jordan Pickford during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Iran’s forward #09 Mehdi Taremi (2L) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
England’s forward #17 Bukayo Saka (top) scores his team’s fourth goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
England’s forward #11 Marcus Rashford (2R) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s fifth goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Former England player David Beckham (top 2nd R) and FIFA President Gianni Infantino (bottom L) attend the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
England’s forward #07 Jack Grealish (R) celebrates with teammate forward #20 Phil Foden after scoring his team’s sixth goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Iranian players gather during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
England’s defender #06 Harry Maguire (C) is helped by his teammates after being injured during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
England’s goalkeeper #01 Jordan Pickford (C) fails to stop a penalty goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Senegal vs Netherlands
Fireworks go off next to a FIFA World Cup trophy replica ahead the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
Senegal’s (L) team and Netherlands’ team pose for pictures ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)
Netherlands’ forward #08 Cody Gakpo (R) misses a chance during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Senegal fans cheer on their team ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
Senegal’s forward #18 Ismaila Sarr (L) and Netherlands’ defender #22 Denzel Dumfries lie on the pitch during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)
Senegal’s goalkeeper #01 Edouard Mendy (L) jumps for the ball as Netherlands’ forward #18 Vincent Janssen (2nd R) approaches during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Senegal’s defender #22 Abdou Diallo (2ndR) fights for the ball with Netherlands’ forward #18 Vincent Janssen (L) and Netherlands’ defender #22 Denzel Dumfries during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
Senegal’s forward #18 Ismaila Sarr (L) lies on the pitch as Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio speaks to him during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)
Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio (C) talks with Netherlands’ defender #05 Nathan Ake (L) next to Netherlands’ defender #17 Daley Blind during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)
Netherlands’ defender #04 Virgil van Dijk (3rd R) reacts to a missed chance as Senegal’s goalkeeper #16 Edouard Mendy (C) gestures as the ball goes over the bar during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio (L) shows a yellow card to Netherlands’ defender #03 Matthijs De Ligt (2nd L) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Senegal’s midfielder #08 Cheikhou Kouyate leaves the pitch in a stretcher during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)
Netherlands’ forward #08 Cody Gakpo (L) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)
Netherlands’ forward #08 Cody Gakpo (3rdR) celebrates with teammates after he scored the opening goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)
Netherlands’ midfielder #14 Davy Klaassen (L) celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)
Netherlands’ forward #10 Memphis Depay (C) and Netherlands’ defender #17 Daley Blind (4th R) celebrate at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
1 day ago
Top Photos From Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony
