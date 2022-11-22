Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave Manchester United With ‘Immediate Effect’

Channels Television  
Updated November 22, 2022
(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 28, 2022, Manchester United’s Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo applauds supporters after the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Chelsea in Manchester, England.

 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial second spell at Manchester United is to end with “immediate effect”, the Premier League giants announced Tuesday.

The Portugal forward appeared to be on his way out of Old Trafford following a recent television interview in which he said he felt “betrayed” by the club and had no respect for new manager Erik ten Hag.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” said a United statement.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”



More on Sports

Poland’s Lewandowski Misses Penalty In Mexico Stalemate

Saudi Arabia Declare National Holiday After Shock Win Over Argentina

World Cup Defeat To Saudi Arabia A ‘Very Heavy Blow’ – Messi

Denmark, Tunisia Play First Goalless Stalemate In Qatar

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV