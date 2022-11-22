Lawan, Tinubu, Others Present As Buhari Flags Off First Oil Exploration In North-East

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday flagged off the Kolmani Integrated Development Project in the North-East, the first of its kind in the zone.

Buhari said the oil exploration at the Kolmani River located between Gombe and Bauchi states has already attracted over $3m foreign direct investment and will boost Nigeria’s fortunes and earnings.

The event was attended by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Slyva; and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari;

Others include Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Simon Lalong (Plateau). The Group Managing Director of the New Nigeria Development Company, Shehu Mai-Borno, was also in attendance.

The NNPC had in 2019 announced the discovery of crude oil in the Kolmani River region at the border community between Bauchi and Gombe states.

Subsequently, Section 9 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) signed by the President established the Frontier Exploration Fund (FEF) with the allocation of 30 percent of the profit from NNPC’s upstream oil and gas contracts for the purpose of oil exploration in Kolmani as well as Anambra, Dahomey, Bida, Chad & Benue Trough.