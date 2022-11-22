Advertisement

Masari Sheds Tears At Last Budget Presentation As Katsina Governor

November 22, 2022
Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, shed tears during the final budget presentation of his administration on November 22, 2022.

 

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Tuesday shed emotional tears while presenting the final budget of his administration to the state house assembly.

The proposed budget, tagged ‘Budget of transition’, is worth N288.63 billion.

It earmarked 63.77 percent as capital expenditure and 36.23 percent for recurrent services.

According to Masari, the budget is designed to complete ongoing projects and initiate other capital projects that can be completed within the life of his administration.

The projects cut across sectors of Education, Health, Water Resources, Agriculture, Environment, Roads and Infrastructural Development.

Masari’s tears came while explaining that in aggregate terms, the budget is lower than that of the 2022 revised budget by about N34 billion.



