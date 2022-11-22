One Kano LG Gives APC More Votes Than South-East – Ganduje 

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says votes from one local government area in his state give the All Progressives Congress (APC) more votes than the entire South-East geopolitical zone.

He also said the emergence of Peter Obi as the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election is good news to the APC.

However, based on the governor’s analysis, Obi’s emergence spells trouble for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Our major contender is the PDP,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

“What is our political investment in the South-East? The votes we got from Nasarawa Local Government in Kano Metropolitan Area was much higher than the total votes APC got in the entire five states of the South-East.

“So, you can see that if there is any problem politically in the South-East, it is the PDP that will suffer the brush. So, the emergence of Obi from the South-eastern part of this country I think it’s the votes of PDP that he will snatch away and is already snatching away.

“For APC, I think it is even a good omen. Instead of having a very close competitor, now the attention of the competitor has been diverted.”