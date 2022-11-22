Uba To Oversee NYSC After Buhari Sacks DG

A Director at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Christy Uba, will now oversee the federal agency after President Muhammadu Buhari sacked the erstwhile Director-General, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah.

According to a statement signed by NYSC spokesperson, Eddy Megwa, Uba will oversee the agency until the President appoints a substantive Director-General.

“Following the removal of Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah as Director General, National Youth Service Corps by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, Mrs Christy Uba, Director, Information and Communications Technology, the most senior Director in the Scheme has taken over the leadership of the Corps in the capacity of Overseer, pending the appointment of a substantive Director General by Mr President,” the statement said.