World Cup 2022: Top Photos From Day 3
Channels Television
Updated November 22, 2022
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi and Saudi Arabia’s midfielder #07 Salman Al-Faraj pose with the referees ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi takes a penalty to score his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Argentina’s goalkeeper #23 Emiliano Martinez fails to stop Saudi Arabia’s forward #11 Saleh Al-Shehri first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Saudi Arabia’s midfielder #10 Salem Al-Dawsari (R) celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni gestures during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)
Saudi Arabia’s defender #04 Abdulelah Alamri (L) clears the ball off the line during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Saudi Arabia’s defender #13 Yasser Al-Shahrani collides with Saudi Arabia’s goalkeeper #21 Mohammed Al-Owais during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Saudi Arabia’s defender #13 Yasser Al-Shahrani receives medical attention after a collision during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic shows the yellow card to Saudi Arabia’s midfielder #10 Salem Al-Dawsari during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)
Saudi Arabia’s forward #09 Firas Al-Buraikan celebrates as Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi leaves the pitch during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)
Saudi Arabia’s midfielder #07 Salman Al-Faraj and Saudi Arabia’s midfielder #10 Salem Al-Dawsari hug as they celebrate the team’s victory during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Denmark vs Tunisia
Fireworks are set off prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)
Denmark’s midfielder #11 Andreas Skov Olsen (2R) shoots during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by François-Xavier MARIT / AFP)
Denmark’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (R) gets to the ball ahead of Tunisia’s forward Anis Ben Slimane and Denmark’s defender Andreas Christensen during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)
Tunisia’s defender #04 Yassine Meriah (3rd from top) heads the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
Denmark’s goalkeeper #01 Kasper Schmeichel (C) spreads himself to save a shot from Tunisia’s forward #09 Issam Jebali (2nd R) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by François-Xavier MARIT / AFP)
Tunisia’s forward #09 Issam Jebali (L) reacts to a missed chance during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by François-Xavier MARIT / AFP)
Mexican referee Cesar Ramos shows a yellow card to Denmark’s midfielder #07 Mathias Jensen during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by François-Xavier MARIT / AFP)
Denmark’s forward #21 Andreas Cornelius (L) misses a chance to score during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by François-Xavier MARIT / AFP)
More on Qatar 2022 Gallery
1 day ago
World Cup 2022: Day 2 In Photos
2 days ago
Top Photos From Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony
MORE FROM CHANNELS TV
Saudi Arabia Stun Argentina After Coming From Behind To Win 2-1
Sports
World Cup 2022: Day 2 In Photos
Qatar 2022 Gallery
Sports
World Cup 2022: Players To Watch Out For In Qatar
Qatar 2022
Sports
Copyright © 2022 Channels Incorporated Limited. All rights reserved.