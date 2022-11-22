Advertisement

World Cup 2022: Top Photos From Day 3

Channels Television  
Updated November 22, 2022

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi and Saudi Arabia’s midfielder #07 Salman Al-Faraj pose with the referees ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

 

Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi takes a penalty to score his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

 

Argentina’s goalkeeper #23 Emiliano Martinez fails to stop Saudi Arabia’s forward #11 Saleh Al-Shehri first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

 

Saudi Arabia’s midfielder #10 Salem Al-Dawsari (R) celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)

 

Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni gestures during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

 

Saudi Arabia’s defender #04 Abdulelah Alamri (L) clears the ball off the line during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

 

Saudi Arabia’s defender #13 Yasser Al-Shahrani collides with Saudi Arabia’s goalkeeper #21 Mohammed Al-Owais during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

 

Saudi Arabia’s defender #13 Yasser Al-Shahrani receives medical attention after a collision during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

 

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic shows the yellow card to Saudi Arabia’s midfielder #10 Salem Al-Dawsari during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)

 

Saudi Arabia’s forward #09 Firas Al-Buraikan celebrates as Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi leaves the pitch during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)

 

Saudi Arabia’s midfielder #07 Salman Al-Faraj and Saudi Arabia’s midfielder #10 Salem Al-Dawsari hug as they celebrate the team’s victory during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

 

Denmark vs Tunisia

Fireworks are set off prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

 

Denmark’s midfielder #11 Andreas Skov Olsen (2R) shoots during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by François-Xavier MARIT / AFP)

 

Denmark’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (R) gets to the ball ahead of Tunisia’s forward Anis Ben Slimane and Denmark’s defender Andreas Christensen during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

 

Tunisia’s defender #04 Yassine Meriah (3rd from top) heads the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

 

Denmark’s goalkeeper #01 Kasper Schmeichel (C) spreads himself to save a shot from Tunisia’s forward #09 Issam Jebali (2nd R) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by François-Xavier MARIT / AFP)

 

Tunisia’s forward #09 Issam Jebali (L) reacts to a missed chance during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by François-Xavier MARIT / AFP)

 

Mexican referee Cesar Ramos shows a yellow card to Denmark’s midfielder #07 Mathias Jensen during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by François-Xavier MARIT / AFP)

 

Denmark’s forward #21 Andreas Cornelius (L) misses a chance to score during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by François-Xavier MARIT / AFP)


More on Qatar 2022 Gallery

World Cup 2022: Day 2 In Photos

Top Photos From Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV