2023: Sowore Challenges Tinubu, Atiku, Obi To Debate

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) for the 2023 elections, Omoyele Sowore, on Wednesday, challenged his counterparts in other parties to a debate to discuss ideas to move Nigeria forward.

He threw the challenge during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Specifically, he challenged Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi; Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Bring me and Obi to discuss our ideas on your show, I guarantee that he would not come,” Sowore stated.

“I know the other two people will not show up – Tinubu and Atiku dare not show up…They should be afraid because anybody who has got no idea should be afraid.

On whether he is angry with Obi whose support base is mainly with youths, Sowore, who also contested the 2019 presidential election, said, “Was I angry about Peter Obi in 1992, 1993 when I fought the military? Peter Obi was not even known.

“Any campaign that is childish and that doesn’t address the issues is relevant but not important.”