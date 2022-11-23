Advertisement

Amazon Founder Bezos Donates $123 m To Homeless Families In US

Updated November 23, 2022
In this file photo Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos addresses the audience during a keynote session at the Amazon Re:MARS conference on robotics and artificial intelligence at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2019. Mark RALSTON / AFP
In this file photo, Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos addresses the audience during a keynote session at the Amazon Re: MARS conference on robotics and artificial intelligence at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2019. Mark RALSTON / AFP

 

In honour of this year’s Bezos Day One Fund, American entrepreneur and founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, is giving $123 million to groups assisting homeless families with permanent shelter.

Bezos in an Instagram video Tuesday revealed that over the past five years, he has awarded more than $500 million to 167 organizations.

“This year’s Bezos Day 1 Families Fund grants go to 40 incredible groups working to end homelessness in the U.S.

“In five years, we’ve given more than $500 million to 167 orgs – helping expand their support of families in need. Honored to support these groups.

Launched in 2018, the Day One Fund is a $2 billion commitment by Bezos aimed at combating homelessness among families as well as building preschools in low-income settings.

 

