Edo Got N2.1bn Out Of N28bn Oil Derivation Backlog – Govt 

The Edo State Government has insisted that it received only N2.1 billion out of the expected N28 billion which is its share from the 13% oil derivation paid by the Federal Government to oil-producing state in the country.

The state’s Commissioner for Finance, Joseph Eboigbe, who addressed journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital, explained that funds are to be spread over five years in 20 instalments, noting that Edo State has received three tranches of N700 million so far.

The reaction is coming on the heels of the comments by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, alleging that the oil-producing states have refused to disclose their share of the 13% derivative received from the Federal Government.

“I am not an Apostle of Buhari; he is not my friend but I have no regret to appreciate him for paying the money meant for the Niger Delta states. He has paid. Let everybody come and account for it,” Wike had said.