Looted Funds: We Have Recovered One Billion Dollars Since 2015 – FG

The Federal Government has announced that it has made a recovery of one billion dollars ($1,000,000,000) since the inception of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration till date.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed this on Wednesday after the Federal executive council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Buhari at the State House.

The AGF noted that the recovered assets, deployed to various sectors of the economy particularly to address poverty alleviation, has made huge impact on poverty levels and the nations economy.

Against this backdrop, he declared that the Council has given approval of an Anti-corruption Strategy Document to strengthen anti-graft fight in the country.

In the same vein, the Attorney General expressed the Federal government’s worry over recurrent cases of budget padding, asserting that necessary measure would be explored to tackle it.