LP Campaign Accuses ‘Powers That Be’ Of Grounding Plane Ahead Oyo Rally

The Labour Party (LP) Campaign has accused “powers that be” of grounding an “obi-dient” plane ahead of the party’s presidential rally in Ibadan, Oyo State.

This was contained in a short statement by the Head of Media, Obi-Datti Campaign, Diran Onifade. He, however, told supporters of the party to ignore “mischievous rumours” claiming that the plane was impounded.

“The Obi-dient plane was grounded today by the powers that be ‘for regulatory reasons’ only. Please ignore any mischievous rumour. Our massive rally in Ibadan is going on as planned,” he said on Wednesday.

The party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his entourage were heading to the Oyo State capital from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja when the incident happened.

Obi, one of the leading contenders for next year’s election, enjoys support from many young Nigerians and is also making the buzz on social media.

While observers say his party has no structure to challenge the main political parties in the country – the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress (APC) – the former Anambra State Governor maintains that millions of poor and dissatisfied Nigerians are his support base.