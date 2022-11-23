Naira Redesign: CBN Receives N165bn Worth Of Old Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has received a total of N165 billion so far following its call on Nigerians to deposit all old notes in circulation.

CBN’s Director of Currency Mr Rasheed Adams said this at a post briefing of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday. He explained that the figure is far beyond the total receipts it expects, one month after the announcement was made.

READ ALSO: Buhari Unveils Re-Designed Naira Notes

Mr Rasheed expressed concerns that in spite of some waivers by the apex bank on deposits, just a few Nigerians have come forward, stressing that there will be no extension on the January 23rd, 2023 deadline.

The Central Bank of Nigeria also noted that a total of N2.7 trillion is currently outside the banking system.