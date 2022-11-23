PHOTOS: British High Commissioner Visits PDP NWC, Sues For Peace

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, is holding a meeting with the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

At the meeting, Liang is appealing for peaceful elections as she vowed that the British Government will sanction any individual or group who incites electoral violence.

The British Government has always pledged its support to free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general election in Nigeria.

It has through its Nigerian High Commission repeatedly threatened Nigerian political players with visa sanctions should they engage in sponsoring election violence.

With the elections fast approaching, several groups have made similar appeals for the maintenance of peace before, during, and after the general election in 2023.

Just as campaigns for 2023 officially commenced in September, the National Peace Committee headed by the former Military Head of State, Abdusalami Abubakar, got the presidential candidates to sign a peace accord in Abuja.

The Peace Committee at the accord signing had appealed to the 18 political parties, their presidential candidates, and spokespersons to commit to issues-based campaigns, as fake news and misinformation are already creating a toxic environment that is capable of threatening the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.