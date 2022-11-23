Advertisement

PHOTOS: Top Moments From Day 4 | Qatar 2022

Updated November 23, 2022

Morocco vs Croatia

Croatia’s midfielder #11 Marcelo Brozovic and Morocco’s forward #16 Abde Ezzalzouli fight for the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

 

Morocco’s goalkeeper #01 Yassine Bounou (in blue) watches the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)

 

Argentinian referee Fernando Rapallini (L) shows a yellow card to Morocco’s midfielder #04 Sofyan Amrabat (R) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

 

Morocco’s goalkeeper #01 Yassine Bounou (C) gestures during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

 

Morocco’s goalkeeper #01 Yassine Bounou (C) secures the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)

 

Morocco’s goalkeeper #01 Yassine Bounou (in blue) watches to secure the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)

 

Morocco’s forward #16 Abde Ezzalzouli is challenged by Croatia’s defender #22 Josip Juranovic and Croatia’s midfielder #04 Ivan Perisic during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Fadel Senna / AFP)

 

Germany vs Japan

The flags of Japan and Germany are seen ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP)

 

Germany’s forward #13 Thomas Mueller celebrates after teammate Ilkay Gundogan (out of frame) scored his team’s first goal from the penalty spot past Japan’s goalkeeper #12 Shuichi Gonda during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)

 

Germany’s players celebrate their first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP)

 

Japan’s forward #25 Daizen Maeda (R) scores a goal from an offside positon during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

 

The ball drifts wide of the goal of Japan’s goalkeeper #12 Shuichi Gonda (R) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

 

Japan’s defender #19 Hiroki Sakai (R) gestures as Germany’s midfielder #21 Ilkay Gundogan (L) reacts in pain during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP)

 

Germany’s defender #02 Antonio Ruediger falls next to Japan’s midfielder #11 Takefusa Kubo during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)

 

Japan’s midfielder #08 Ritsu Doan (L) scores his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

 

Japan’s forward #09 Kaoru Mitoma, Japan’s midfielder #06 Wataru Endo and Japan’s midfielder #15 Daichi Kamada celebrate after defeating Germany 2-1 in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

 

Spain vs Costa Rica

The Spanish flag (L) and Costa Rica’s flag (R) are seen on the pitch ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Spain and Costa Rica at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)

 

Spain’s forward #21 Dani Olmo reacts to a missed chance during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Spain and Costa Rica at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

 

Spain’s forward #21 Dani Olmo (R) scores his team’s first goal past Costa Rica’s goalkeeper #01 Keylor Navas (2nd L) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Spain and Costa Rica at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

 

Spain’s forward #21 Dani Olmo celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Spain and Costa Rica at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)


