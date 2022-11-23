CHANNELS TELEVISION
LIVE TV
CHANNELS RADIO
PODCASTS
NIGERIA's 14-TIME TV STATION OF THE YEAR
LOCAL
POLITICS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
SPORTS
TECH
AFRICA
WORLD
More
Go
Sections
Headline
Politics
Local
Health
Business
Entertainment
Environment
Sports
Crime
PROGRAMS
Business Morning
Hard Copy
Network Africa
Politics Today
Sports This Morning
Sunrise Daily
Sunrise
More Programs
LIVE TV
PC & Mac
iPad & iPhone
Android
Channels Radio
APPs
Download Android App
Download for iOS
ABOUT US
About Channels Television
Meet The Team
Executive Management
Management
Presenters
Diversity & Inclusion Policy
Privacy Policy
Advertise
Contact
Advertisement
PHOTOS: Top Moments From Day 4 | Qatar 2022
Channels Television
Updated November 23, 2022
Morocco vs Croatia
Croatia’s midfielder #11 Marcelo Brozovic and Morocco’s forward #16 Abde Ezzalzouli fight for the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
Morocco’s goalkeeper #01 Yassine Bounou (in blue) watches the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)
Argentinian referee Fernando Rapallini (L) shows a yellow card to Morocco’s midfielder #04 Sofyan Amrabat (R) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
Morocco’s goalkeeper #01 Yassine Bounou (C) gestures during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
Morocco’s goalkeeper #01 Yassine Bounou (C) secures the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)
Morocco’s goalkeeper #01 Yassine Bounou (in blue) watches to secure the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)
Morocco’s forward #16 Abde Ezzalzouli is challenged by Croatia’s defender #22 Josip Juranovic and Croatia’s midfielder #04 Ivan Perisic during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Fadel Senna / AFP)
Germany vs Japan
The flags of Japan and Germany are seen ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP)
Germany’s forward #13 Thomas Mueller celebrates after teammate Ilkay Gundogan (out of frame) scored his team’s first goal from the penalty spot past Japan’s goalkeeper #12 Shuichi Gonda during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)
Germany’s players celebrate their first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP)
Japan’s forward #25 Daizen Maeda (R) scores a goal from an offside positon during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
The ball drifts wide of the goal of Japan’s goalkeeper #12 Shuichi Gonda (R) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Japan’s defender #19 Hiroki Sakai (R) gestures as Germany’s midfielder #21 Ilkay Gundogan (L) reacts in pain during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP)
Germany’s defender #02 Antonio Ruediger falls next to Japan’s midfielder #11 Takefusa Kubo during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)
Japan’s midfielder #08 Ritsu Doan (L) scores his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Japan’s forward #09 Kaoru Mitoma, Japan’s midfielder #06 Wataru Endo and Japan’s midfielder #15 Daichi Kamada celebrate after defeating Germany 2-1 in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
Spain vs Costa Rica
The Spanish flag (L) and Costa Rica’s flag (R) are seen on the pitch ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Spain and Costa Rica at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)
Spain’s forward #21 Dani Olmo reacts to a missed chance during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Spain and Costa Rica at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Spain’s forward #21 Dani Olmo (R) scores his team’s first goal past Costa Rica’s goalkeeper #01 Keylor Navas (2nd L) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Spain and Costa Rica at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Spain’s forward #21 Dani Olmo celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Spain and Costa Rica at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
More on Qatar 2022 Gallery
1 day ago
World Cup 2022: Top Photos From Day 3
2 days ago
World Cup 2022: Day 2 In Photos
3 days ago
Top Photos From Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony
MORE FROM CHANNELS TV
Poland’s Lewandowski Misses Penalty In Mexico Stalemate
Qatar 2022
Sports
World Cup 2022: Top Photos From Day 3
Qatar 2022 Gallery
Sports
Saudi Arabia Stun Argentina After Coming From Behind To Win 2-1
Qatar 2022
Sports
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Advertisement
Search
Sections
Headline
Politics
Local
Health
Business
Entertainment
Environment
Sports
Crime
PROGRAMS
Sunrise Daily
Sunrise
Business Morning
Politics Today
Sports This Morning
Face Off
Diplomatic Channels
Aviation This Week
More Programmes
LIVE TV
PC & Mac
iPad & iPhone
Android
Blackberry
APPs
Download Android App
Download for iOS
Socials
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
Youtube
ABOUT US
About Channels Television
Meet The Team
Executive Management
Management
Presenters
Diversity & Inclusion Policy
Privacy Policy
Advertise
Contact
Copyright © 2022 Channels Incorporated Limited. All rights reserved.