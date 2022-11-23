UK, Commonwealth Delegation Sue For Peaceful Elections In Nigeria

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, and the Commonwealth Pre-Election Mission in Nigeria have called on political parties and the electoral umpire to ensure that the 2023 general elections are peaceful and credible.

Speaking at a meeting with the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja on Wednesday, Laing said the United Kingdom won’t hesitate to impose sanctions on any individual or group that commits electoral violence.

At a separate meeting with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, the Commonwealth team emphasised the need for Nigeria to get it right with the elections, citing the country’s strategic position in the continent as a reason not to fail.

INEC chairman assured the international community that the commission will deliver credible elections in 2023.