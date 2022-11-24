2023: I’ll Reserve $10billion For Youth Employment, Women Empowerment In Nigeria – Atiku

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said that if elected, his administration will set aside $10billion to create employment and boost small and medium scale enterprises to help employment drive for youths and women in the country.

The former vice president carpeted the ruling APC over insecurity in the country saying Buhari and his ruling party have failed Nigerians in the area of insecurity and economic development.

At the PDP presidential rally in Illorin, Kwara State on Thursday, Atiku bemoaned the state of insecurity and infrastructure decay in the country, he cited Kwara as example saying the state connects both south and north but bad roads have hindered growth within the state.

Addressing the massive crowd that gathered to welcome the party’s campaign train, the PDP flagbearer said he is poised to totally transform the life of Nigerian if elected in 2023.

Earlier, in his speech, the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa said he is happy with what he has seen in Kwara. Okowa said the huge crowd receiving PDP showed that people are very hungry and are ready to drive away hunger.

He said “the PDP is ready to create employment and won’t allow our children stay 8 month without going to school.”

He further assured that, “the PDP will win in all six geo-political zone of the country. We will work with the people and rebuild Nigeria.”

Chairman of the peoples Democratic Party, Senator Iyiorcha Ayu, said “The PDP is one big united family, we are on our way back to victory. PDP has come back to rescue Nigeria and put it back on development track to rescue all families.”

“Don’t allow anyone to deceive, we are hungrier than we were in 2015. Bring out your voters card, come out en-mass and vote all PDP candidates especially Atiku in the general election”.

Ayu later presented the PDP’s flag to Shuaibu Yema, the governorship candidate of the party.

On his part, the former President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki asked the party’s supporters to vote massively for all candidates of the party in the next year’s election, saying the people can trust him and the party’s leadership.

He said, “I stood and fought for democracy, APC came and lied to you and noe you knw the difference. It is time for Nigerians, starting from Kwara to kick out APC.

“When PDP was in power exchange rate was 200 and now it is 800, we are all tired.” He told the mammoth crowd.

“Atiku loves Kwara since the days of my father, other candidates don’t love you, they merely want to exploit you,” Saraki told PDP supporters in Kwara.

Earlier, Kwara state PDP chairman assured party supporters in the state that, “Our incoming President, Atiku Abubakar would restore security, revive the economy.”

The PDP governorship candidate said the people of Kwara are tired of “APC misrule, which have plunged the country into debt, especially the state, of over N300billion.”

Governor Tambuwal in his remarks thanked the Kwara PDP for a warm welcome and urged the people to vote massively for Atiku in next year’s election.