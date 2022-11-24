2023: Nigerians Should Vote Wisely, Says Idahosa

Vice Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Isaac Idahosa has asked Nigerians to vote wisely when the elections get underway in 2023.

Idahosa made this call on Wednesday while addressing a gathering in Minna, Niger State.

There, Idahosa asserted that both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have failed Nigerians, stressing that the only alternative to save the country from the current crisis, is to vote the NNPP.

He told party faithful and other persons present that the NNPP’s presidential flagbearer Musa Kwankwaso is a detribalized Nigerian, selfless, sensitive leader and trust worthy individual that has the country at heart.

READ ALSO: Buhari Unveils Redesigned Naira Notes

According to Idahosa these are the qualities that made him accept the offer to be a running mate to Kwankwaso.

Idahosa stressed that the signing of the peace accord is a gentlemen agreement which must be respected as to ensure peaceful polls, noting that elections most not be a do or die affair borne out of desperation.

He lamented over the current high debt profile of over N42 trillion the country is owing, a debt which he fears that the unborn children will be made to pay.

Idahosa pledged that if elected the NNPP will employed about one million military, police and other security personnel as well offer free WAEC, NECO and NAPTEP examinations in the country.

Speaking at the same event, the Niger State NNPP governorship candidate, Ibrahim Sokodeke said Nigerians are wiser now and are more informed to make better choices.

Sokodeke said he on his part, is poised to change the narrative of civil service in the state, adding that he will industrialize Niger Sate in a bid to better the lives of his people.

He, however, urged the citizens to collect their PVCs which are still laying at the INEC offices, noting that this will enable them vote massively for the NNPP in 2023.

Asides party faithful, those present at the forum included members of the God First Mission Church, members of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and some members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).