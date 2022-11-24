Lagos To Divert Traffic Ahead Of APC Presidential, Guber Rallies

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion for the upcoming All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential and gubernatorial rallies scheduled to hold in the state on Saturday.

The event slated to hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, will start from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, made this known on Wednesday through a statement released by the Ministry advising Lagosians to plan their movement around Teslim Balogun Stadium, Funsho Williams Avenue and Alhaji Masha areas in Surulere.

Oladeinde revealed that human and vehicular movement around the affected areas would be regulated as there would be a series of traffic diversions for safety and security management purposes.

He stated that traffic on Funsho Williams/Western Avenue inward Lagos Island will be diverted to the Express Lanes at the Barracks bus stop for people going to Costain, Apapa, Ijora, Victoria Island, Lagos Island, and off to Olumegbon for people going to New Lagos/Surulere areas.

Explaining further, the Transport Commissioner said traffic on Funsho Williams/Western Avenue inward Surulere/Ojuelegba will be diverted to the Express Lanes/Stadium Bridge at Alaka bus stop for people going to Mushin, Palm groove, Ikeja, Ojota, Ikorodu areas, and off to Bode Thomas and Eric Moore at Iponri Estate for people going to New Lagos/Surulere areas.

He added that vehicular movement on Alhaji Masha road to Akerele/Shitta junction and Funsho Williams from Olumegbon Junction to Alaka would be totally restricted for safety, as only human traffic would be allowed.

Oladeinde further explained that vehicles conveying party members and others with accredited stickers for the rally would be provided free parking with access at the National Stadium only via Alaka into the National Stadium stressing that those from Ojuelegba/Mushin/Palmgrove on Funsho Williams will access the National Stadium via U-turn at Alaka.

Also, those from Surulere will access the Stadium via Adeniran Ogunsanya/Bode Thomas/Ogunlana Drive/Alaji Masha to connect Alaka inward to the National Stadium.

The Commissioner mentioned that directional signs, towing vehicles, and barricades would be made available, also assuring that the Traffic Management Personnel will be on standby to provide assistance and guide motorists/pedestrians during the rallies.

While reiterating that only accredited vehicles, security, emergency, and essential services vehicles will be provided privileged access at the diversion points, the Transport Commissioner also commend Lagosians for their patience and understanding.

He solicited residents’ cooperation with all the law enforcement officials assigned to carry out their respective tasks.