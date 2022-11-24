Participate Fully In Political Activities, Obasanjo Challenges Youths

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has challenged African youths to fully participate in political activities as Nigeria gears up for the 2023 general elections in February.

Obasanjo also warned the young population not to allow those he said will mess up with their future to lead them again.

Speaking in Abeokuta, the ex-President said that such participation would also guarantee a better future for the young generation as it would not allow those who are messing up their future to succeed.

Represented by the Deputy Chief Coordinator of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, , Dr Ayodele Aderinwale, the former Nigerian leader said the biggest obstacle to effectively removing the barrier “is the attitudinal disposition and orientation of the young people.”

“I am challenging you as young Africans to engage in activities that would change the African narrative by participating fully in all the socio-economic and political activities that guarantee a better future for you and not allowing those who are messing up your future to succeed,” Obasanjo said.

“The young people should demand vociferously that our governments must enhance enabling entrepreneurial environment for young people is also a key to unleashing a culture of entrepreneurship among the youth. As this will have a broader impact in promoting sustainable development and addressing the barriers that specifically hinder young people like yourself to be economically empowered. Such empowerment will not only improve the individual life but also affect their community positively as they will serve as an agent of wealth creation.

“The villagization of the globe has rendered geographical barriers largely irrelevant. The movement towards a knowledge economy has also meant that proper nuances eliminate barriers. In essence economic opportunities have become transborder in nature and manifestation. There are enormous opportunities for private initiatives in the national and global economic space.”

According to him, if our youth can be desperate enough to agree to trek through the desert to get menial jobs in Europe, that energy, that spirit, that fortitude should be channelled to eradicate both physical and mental barriers.