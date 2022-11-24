PDP Not For One Part Of Nigeria – Ayu

Amid the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu has said the PDP is not for only one section of Nigeria but the whole country.

He stated this on Thursday when he addressed a large crowd of supporters of the party at the Ilorin Metropolitan Square In Kwara State during the presidential campaign for Atiku Abubakar.

“Let me tell you that PDP is one big united family which includes all the whole of Kwara State. We are on our way back to victory.

“PDP has come back to rescue this country and put it back on the path of development for every family, for every young man, for every old person.

“We are a party for all; we are not a party for only one part of the country. That is why we selected a unifier, somebody who will bring everybody on board and make sure that we rebuild this country.”

Five governors of the party led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers have demanded Ayu’s removal as a precondition to support the 2023 presidential ambition of Atiku but the Benue-born politician has insisted that he won’t step down till the end of his four-year term.

At the rally on Thursday include Atiku, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; as well as Governors Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

Others include former Senate President Bukola Saraki; former Vice President Namadi Sambo; former governors of Niger, Kogi and Kwara states, Babangida Aliyu, Ibrahim Idris and Abdulfatah Ahmed; as well as one of the spokesman for Atiku campaign, Dino Melaye.

The stadium was packed full with supporters of the party carrying banners and posters of the PDP presidential candidate.

Until 2019, Kwara was under the control of the PDP since 2003.