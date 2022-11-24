Rivers Govt Threatens To Seal Accord Party Secretariat In Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has threatened to seal off the party secretariat of Accord in Port Harcourt, the state capital, over an alleged change of the use of the property from residential to semi-public.

The State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development in a notice addressed to the party chairman in Rivers ordered the party to revert to the original use of the property or risked being sealed off.

In the notice signed by the State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Austin Ben-Chioma, the government noted that the alleged change of the use or purpose of the property located on No 5 Ndoni Street in the GRA axis of Port Harcourt without permit from the ministry violates Article 43 of the Land Use Regulation 2010 of the Rivers State Official Gazette No. 1 Volume 48 of 25th January, 2012 and the Executive Order 22 of 2022.

The government further noted that the unilateral change of use of the building is constituting nuisance to residents and order users in the area.

The ministry, therefore, ordered the party to revert to the original use of the property within seven days or risked being sealed off.

Meanwhile, the party is yet to respond to the notice.

When contacted, a member of the Media Sub-Committee of the Accord Campaign Council in Rivers said the party has received the notice and will respond in due course.