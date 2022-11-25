Gunmen Kill Three In Rivers State, Cart Away Huge Sums

Gunmen have attacked and killed at least three people in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

During the incident which took place on the Rumuokoro flyover in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state at about 3 pm on Thursday, an unknown number of assailants ambushed and attacked a convoy of Toyota Prado jeeps and opened fire.

During the gun battle which lasted for several minutes, three policemen were killed, one person was kidnapped, and a huge sum of money was carted away.

An eyewitness who spoke to Channels Television on the condition of anonymity, however, said the perpetrators were dressed in military camouflage and had been loitering around the area, apparently waiting for their target before attacking.

When Channels Television contacted the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, she said details about the incident were still sketchy and that the Command was investigating.