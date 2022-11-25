‘I Wish You Well’, Tinubu Congratulates Atiku At 76

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has congratulated his opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar who turned 76 years old on Friday.

Tinubu sent the birthday wishes in a terse tweet, hours after mocking the former Vice President for his numerous attempts to attain the office of the president of Nigeria.

“Congratulation to the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his 76th birthday. I wish him well as he marks his birthday,” Tinubu tweeted on Friday evening.

Earlier, Bola Tinubu took the stage at the APC Presidential Candidate Meeting with Niger Delta Stakeholders held in Gbaramatu, Delta State, to address the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Oboro-Gbaraun II (Aketekpe, Agadagba) on his plans for the Gbaramatu community.

“You mentioned the issue of the deep sea port, the roads, the bridge, and the university, industrial park at Ogidigben. These are the things that came to your mind, Kabiyesi, and all of you here,” the former Lagos State governor said.#

“Kabiyesi, Your Royal Highness, as I stand before you, there are few of us left running. One says he is Atiku. How many times has he been running? He’s always on the run and he’s tired. Tell him to go and sit down. Enough is enough,” he said.