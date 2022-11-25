Advertisement

Obi Salutes ‘Elder Brother’ Atiku At 76

Channels Television  
Updated November 25, 2022
A photo combination of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.
A photo combination of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

 

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Friday congratulated his rival in the 2023 race, Atiku Abubakar, on the occasion of the latter’s 76th birthday.

Mr Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“My Dear Elder Brother, HE Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, I rejoice with you as you turn 76 today,” Mr Obi said in a statement.

“May God who has brought you thus far in life, protect and bless you always. Happy birthday sir.”

Mr Obi was Mr Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election.



More on Local

‘I Wish You Well’, Tinubu Congratulates Atiku At 76

2023: Court Sacks Ogun ADC Guber, House Of Assembly Candidates

Alleged N785m Fraud: Court Orders Arrest Of Imo Deputy Speaker

ASUU Protests Half-Salary Payment In Abuja, Sokoto

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV