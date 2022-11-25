PHOTOS: How Tinubu/Shettima Took Presidential Campaign To Ebonyi

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside his running mate, Mr Kashim Shettima on Thursday stormed Ebonyi State, where the party’s campaign train stopped briefly.

At Ebonyi, “the Salt of our Nation”, Tinubu reiterated his belief in the entrepreneurial spirit that is the hallmark of the South East.

He note that he has a record of encouraging Igbo businesses and investments in Lagos and will even do more if he becomes president.

“There can be no discrimination against any section of our country if we are to be a great nation.

“Most important, I intend to encourage policies to aid commerce and support South East states to reach their full potential – removing hindrances to trade, improving economic access, and working with our businessmen and women to make the South East the Taiwan of Africa with further investments in people, infrastructure, transportation, agriculture, and mineral resources.

“I also want to specially thank Governor Umahi and the good people of Ebonyi for the warm welcome, and the great job he has done in making Ebonyi State the jewel of the South East,” Tinubu told the Ebonyi people.

He stressed that Nigerians must work together and #RenewHope for their dear country.

Below are some photos from the campaign in Ebonyi State.