‘Architect Of Modern Lagos,’ Sanwo-Olu Thanks Tinubu At Lagos APC Rally

Amid 2023 election campaigns, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, described the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu as the architect of the modern Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking re-election alongside his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, spoke during an APC rally held at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

“Thank you, Asiwaju, for being the architect and builder of the modern Lagos that we’re all enjoying today, for having the vision, the character, the tenacity to push forth an idea into a plan that has birthed the new Lagos today,” he said.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Large Turnout As Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Campaign In Lagos

“Asiwaju has had a reputation as an advocate, a champion of unity, and a man that as continued to stand for the creation of our country.

“We can see this, of course, from all of the outstanding things that he has been doing both on a professional level and within his political career.

“His reputation stands tall amongst his peers and we will continue to derive from his wealth of experience in Lagos in the past 23 years.”

Sanwo-Olu said having worked closely with Tinubu, the former governor had proved himself to be a man with a fountain of knowledge.

The governor argued that based on his assessment, Tinubu was the best man for the job of president.

Though the rally was geared towards both the presidential and Lagos State gubernatorial campaigns, Sanwo-Olu said his predecessor was “the man that we’re all here together with his vice presidential candidate to celebrate.”