CJN Never Said He’s Happy Makinde Is Among PDP G5 – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has condemned reports quoting the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, to have said that he is happy that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is a member of the G5 within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Supreme Court in a statement on Saturday signed by the Director of Press and Information, Supreme Court of Nigeria, Dr Akande Festus, denied that the CJN made such remark, describing it as misconception and misrepresentation to score cheap goal this political season.

The statement said the CJN and other senior judicial officer were in Rivers State on Thursday and Friday to commission the two buildings to accommodate the Federal Judicial Service Commission’s South-South Liaison Office and the Justice Mary Peter-Odili Judicial Institute conceptualised by the state government.

It explained that at the Banquet on Thursday night, the CJN only stated jocularly that being that Makinde married from Rivers and is equally very close to Governor Nyesom Wike, he would be able to replicate the developmental strides of the latter in Oyo State for the good of the citizenry.

The statement added that anything assumed, presumed, reported or placed in the public domain outside the above facts, is simply a mere figment of the imagination of such authors and don’t in anyway represent what the CJN said in Port Harcourt, adding that they are not ready to join issues with such purveyors of misinformation.

