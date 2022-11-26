Immigration Apprehends 32 Illegal Migrants From Chad, Togo In Ogun

The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service has intercepted 32 illegal migrants from two locations in the Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

Parading the suspects at the command’s office along the Presidential Boulverd in the state capital, the state Controller of Immigration, Yakubu Jibrin said the suspects are without valid travel documents and no means of livelihood

While asking members of the general public to be more vigilant, especially in face of the current security situation in the country, he, however promised that the suspects are to be repatriated back into the countries of origin after due consultations with their countries.