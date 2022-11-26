Immigration Apprehends 33 Illegal Migrants From Chad, Togo In Ogun

The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service has intercepted 33 illegal migrants from two locations in the Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Parading the suspects at the command’s office along the Presidential Boulverd in the state capital, the state Controller of Immigration, Yakubu Jibrin said the suspects are without valid travel documents and no means of livelihood

While asking members of the general public to be more vigilant, especially in face of the current security situation in the country, he, however promised that the suspects are to be repatriated back into the countries of origin after due consultations with their countries.

He said, “After receiving that information on the 7th of November I decided to send my people there for surveillance which they did for some days to confirm that information and luckily for us on Wednesday, we struck the two locations that was assumed to be occupied by these people and we were able to apprehend 33 of them, we brought them here to this Command and we have started profiling them.

“After profiling them, we discovered that out of 33 of the, 32 are Chadian nationals while only one of them is a Togolese.

“We tried to find out why these people are here and also from the same country and they told us that they were invited to do networking business. We tried to see the type of product this Togolese whom they claimed recruited them for business does and to be frank he cannot show us anything.”