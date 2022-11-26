Advertisement

Messi Inspires Argentina To Crucial Victory Over Mexico

Channels Television  
Updated November 26, 2022
Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Argentina against Mexico. Twitter/FIFA WORLD CUP

 

Lionel Messi scored a superb goal to help reignite Argentina’s World Cup campaign in a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday.

Messi rifled home a low shot on 64 minutes before rising star Enzo Fernandez curled home an 87th-minute strike to seal three points at Doha’s Lusail Stadium.

The Group C win puts Argentina firmly back on track for a place in the last 16 following their shock opening loss to Saudi Arabia.



