Suspected Homosexual Arrested For Raping Five-Year-Old Boy To Death In Ogun

A 36-year-old suspected homosexual, Sikiru Ajibola has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly raping a five-year-old boy to death in Ogijo area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital

“The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Ogijo divisional headquarters by the Community Development Association Chairman of Olorunwa Arogbeja Ogijo, who reported that one of the community members informed him that the suspect had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 5-year-old boy, consequence upon which the innocent boy died in the process,” he said.

According to him, upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ogijo division, Chief Superintendent of Police, Enatufe Omoh, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

He said on interrogation, the arrested suspect confessed to being an homosexual and that while he was having sex with his victim, the boy gave up the ghost.

The suspect allegedly confessed that he quickly dug a shallow grave in a nearby bush, where he hurriedly buried the boy.

The state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.