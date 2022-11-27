Abia 2023: Alex Otti Meets Business Leaders, Pledges To Tackle Insecurity

Ahead of the March 11, 2023 governorship election in Abia State, the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, Alex Otti, has pledged to tackle insecurity plaguing the state.

Otti, who addressed business leaders in Aba on Saturday, decried the high number of unemployed Abia indigenes, putting the figure at 51 per cent.

READ ALSO: I Will Increase Funds For Arts, Liberalise Acquisition Process, Atiku Promises Creatives

He noted that when the people were not doing anything, social vices including armed robbery, are likely to be on the rise.

“We have a neighbouring state not too far away from us, Benue State. Unemployment in that place is about 11 per cent. In Osun State, the unemployment there is about 12 per cent. But here, we have 51 per cent of our people who are not doing anything,” he said.

“Then you will be wondering, kidnapping is going up, banditry is going up, insecurity has become the order of the day. Why not? Because we have not done what we are supposed to do. The logic is simple. If I do not have a job, I am a candidate for any time of insecurity.”

The LP governorship candidate also promised to look into the state of the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway to ameliorate the hardships commuters face while plying the road.

He also weighed into the demolition of some shops in Aba by the state government, regretting why the traders will not be compensated.

If elected as governor next year, Otti assured the business leaders that his administration will compensate those affected by the recent demolition exercise.

“One of the first things we would do within the first six months of our administration is to identify all of you and pay you proper compensation. I believe that good governance requires that our people are treated fairly,” he added.

On his part, the President of the Aba-Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Eleanya Okoroji expresses dissatisfaction over the issue of multiple taxations faced by its members.

He harped on the need for access roads in the state to make the ease of doing business flourish in Abia.

The people of Abia State will choose a new governor that will govern them next year and the LP governorship candidate is not leaving any stone unturned in ensuring that he actualises his ambition to succeed outgoing Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.